New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Saturday increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹3 per kg across Delhi-NCR to ₹78.61 per kg.

The new rates will be applicable from 8 October 2022. The price hike comes at a time when global spot gas prices are rising amid concerns of a supply shortage due to geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.

For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to ₹81.17 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹86.94 per kg. The revised CNG price in Ajmer amounts to Rs.88.88/- per kg. The revised CNG price in Kanpur amounts to Rs.89.81/- per kg. The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar amounts to Rs.85.84/- per kg. The revised CNG price in Karnal and Kaithal amounts to Rs.87.27/- per kg. The revised CNG price in Rewari amounts to Rs.89.07/- per kg.

Also, IGL announced a hike in the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi to ₹53.59 per SCM. The new price will be in effect from today.

For Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to ₹53.46 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹51.79 per SCM.

The IGL also shared the price of PNG in other cities including Karnal, Rewari, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli, Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur.

The price increase follows the government raising natural gas prices by 40 per cent to a record USD 8.57 per million British thermal unit from 1 October.