IGL hikes CNG prices in Delhi by 3 per kg; Check latest rate in Delhi-NCR

For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to ₹81.17 per kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹86.94 per kg. The revised CNG price in Ajmer amounts to Rs.88.88/- per kg. The revised CNG price in Kanpur amounts to Rs.89.81/- per kg. The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar amounts to Rs.85.84/- per kg. The revised CNG price in Karnal and Kaithal amounts to Rs.87.27/- per kg. The revised CNG price in Rewari amounts to Rs.89.07/- per kg.

