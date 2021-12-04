The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the prices of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the national capital Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan with effect from today, December 4. With the latest revision in price, the retail cost per Kg of CNG in the NCT of Delhi stands at ₹53.04.

With effect from 6 am on 4th December 2021, @IGLSocial revises its CNG retail price in NCT of Delhi, Haryana & Rajasthan. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) December 3, 2021

Whereas in Gurugram the price of CNG gas stands at ₹60.40 per kg. In Rewari, the price stands at ₹61.10 per kg. And, in Karnal and Kaithal, the CNG gas rates have surged to ₹50.30 per kg, as per the Indraprastha Gas Limited web portal.

In Rajasthan as well the gas company has hiked the prices of the CNG. For example, the revised CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajasamand stand at ₹67.31 per kg.

CNG price in other cities:

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs. 58.58 per Kg

Rs. 58.58 per Kg Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.63.28 per Kg

Rs.63.28 per Kg Gurugram – Rs.60.40 per Kg

Rs.60.40 per Kg Rewari – Rs.61.10 per Kg

Rs.61.10 per Kg Karnal & Kaithal – Rs.59.30 per Kg

– Rs.59.30 per Kg Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur – Rs. 67.82 per Kg

Rs. 67.82 per Kg Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand – Rs.67.31 per kg

Incorporated in 1998, IGL took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited.

The project was started to lay the network for the distribution of natural gas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors. With the backing of GAIL (India) Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) – IGL plans to provide natural gas in the entire capital region.

On Friday, shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited settled 1.51% higher at ₹505.60 apiece on the BSE.

