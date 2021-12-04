OPEN APP
IGL increases CNG prices in Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana. Check latest rates
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the prices of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the national capital Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan with effect from today, December 4. With the latest revision in price, the retail cost per Kg of CNG in the NCT of Delhi stands at 53.04.

Whereas in Gurugram the price of CNG gas stands at 60.40 per kg. In Rewari, the price stands at 61.10 per kg. And, in Karnal and Kaithal, the CNG gas rates have surged to 50.30 per kg, as per the Indraprastha Gas Limited web portal.

In Rajasthan as well the gas company has hiked the prices of the CNG. For example, the revised CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajasamand stand at 67.31 per kg.

CNG price in other cities:

  • Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs. 58.58 per Kg
  • Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.63.28 per Kg
  • Karnal & Kaithal – Rs.59.30 per Kg
  • Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur – Rs. 67.82 per Kg
  • Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand – Rs.67.31 per kg

Incorporated in 1998, IGL took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited.

The project was started to lay the network for the distribution of natural gas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors. With the backing of GAIL (India) Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) – IGL plans to provide natural gas in the entire capital region.

On Friday, shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited settled 1.51% higher at 505.60 apiece on the BSE.

