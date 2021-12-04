IGL increases CNG prices in Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana. Check latest rates1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2021, 12:56 PM IST
CNG price hike: With the latest revision in price, the retail cost per Kg of CNG in the NCT of Delhi stands at ₹53.04
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the prices of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the national capital Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan with effect from today, December 4. With the latest revision in price, the retail cost per Kg of CNG in the NCT of Delhi stands at ₹53.04.
Whereas in Gurugram the price of CNG gas stands at ₹60.40 per kg. In Rewari, the price stands at ₹61.10 per kg. And, in Karnal and Kaithal, the CNG gas rates have surged to ₹50.30 per kg, as per the Indraprastha Gas Limited web portal.
In Rajasthan as well the gas company has hiked the prices of the CNG. For example, the revised CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajasamand stand at ₹67.31 per kg.
CNG price in other cities:
Incorporated in 1998, IGL took over Delhi City Gas Distribution Project in 1999 from GAIL (India) Limited.
The project was started to lay the network for the distribution of natural gas in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to consumers in the domestic, transport, and commercial sectors. With the backing of GAIL (India) Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) – IGL plans to provide natural gas in the entire capital region.
On Friday, shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited settled 1.51% higher at ₹505.60 apiece on the BSE.
