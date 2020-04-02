NEW DELHI : In a relief to compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) consumers during the nationwide lockdown, state owned Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday reduced prices.

“This revision in price would result in a decrease of ₹3.20 per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi and ₹3.60 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad," the company said in a statement.

The price revision comes in the backdrop of India slashing the domestic natural gas price for1 April—30 September time period to $2.39 per million British thermal units (mmBtu)—the lowest under the new domestic gas price regime, which was introduced in 2014.

Also, the ceiling price for gas from difficult fields such as deep water, ultra deep water and high pressure-high temperature areas was reduced to $5.61 per mmBtu from the earlier price of $8.43 per mmBtu.

“The new consumer price of Rs. 42.0 per kg in Delhi and ₹47.75 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on 3rd April 2020. The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar would be ₹56.65 per kg, in Karnal would be ₹49.85 per kg and in Rewari & Gurugram would be ₹54.15 per kg," the statement added.

This comes in the backdrop of global energy prices in a tailspin amid nationwide lockdowns to stop the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“As a bonanza for its domestic consumers, IGL has announced cut in its domestic PNG prices with effect from 1st April 2020. The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been decreased by ₹1.55 per scm from ₹30.10 per scm to Rs. 28.55 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be ₹28.45 per scm, which has been decreased by ₹1.65 per scm from ₹30.10 per scm. In Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be ₹28.60 per scm, which has been decreased by ₹1.55 per scm. IGL is supplying PNG to over 9 lakh households in Delhi and over 4.5 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Rewari," the statement said.

The reduction has also been aided by a steep fall in the prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The price of crude oil, to which liquefied natural gas price is typically linked, has plunged. This comes at a time of global LNG prices plunging to less than $3 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from a peak of $11.3/mmBtu in September 2018. India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and the fourth-largest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“The shutdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are a negative in terms of the overall sale volumes for CGD players in the near term," Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head, corporate ratings, ICRA said in a statement.

Gas comprises about 6.2% of India’s primary energy mix, far behind the global average of 24%. The government plans to increase this share to 15% by 2030. India’s gas demand is expected to be driven by the fertilizer, power, city gas distribution, and steel sectors.

