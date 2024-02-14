IGL seeks renewable energy assets as it looks to turn net zero

In the interview, Chatiwal also outlined plans to accelerate compressed biogas blending in its city gas distribution network. In November, the union ministry of petroleum and natural gas came up with phased mandates for CBG blending in CNG and PNG, saying the compressed biogas obligation would be kept at 1%, 3% and 4% of total CNG and PNG consumption for FY26, FY27 and FY28 respectively. Starting FY29 the obligation will be for 5% blending.