IGX, ACME tie up to develop green hydrogen and ammonia market in India
The two companies aim to set up a physical trading market for green molecules, starting with regional hubs located near hydrogen and ammonia projects and leading eventually to a nationwide hub.
New Delhi: Renewable energy company Acme Group and Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing the green hydrogen and ammonia market in India.
