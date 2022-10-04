IGX trades over 14.9 lakh mBtu gas in September

“The average gas price discovered at the Exchange during September 2022 was ₹2,682 /$33.5 per MMBtu. Different spot gas benchmark prices were: HH about $8/MMBtu and TTF at ~$56/MMBtu; LNG benchmark indices were - WIM ~40 $/MMBtu and NW Europe DES ~$50/MMBtu. The prices discovered at IGX have been reflective of India’s inland gas demand and supply, including the RLNG long-term, spot, and domestic gas prices," Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said in a statement.