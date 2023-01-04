IGX trades over 8.86 lakh mBtu gas in December, up 382% YoY1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 05:55 PM IST
During the month, Matrix Gas and Renewables Private Limited and Central U.P. Gas Limited joined IGX as proprietary members
New Delhi: Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) on Wednesday said its platform traded 88,64,550 million British thermal unit (mBtu), or around 223 million metric standard cubic meters (mmscm), gas volume in December, a whopping 382% jump over the year-ago period.