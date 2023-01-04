IGX trades over 8.86 lakh mBtu gas in December, up 382% YoY

“GIXI (IGX Gas Index) for December 2022 was ₹1,294 /$15.7 per MMBtu. Different spot gas benchmark prices recorded were, HH at ~$5.7/MMBtu, TTF at ~$36/MMBtu & NWE at ~$30/MMBtu, whereas LNG benchmark indices were: WIM ~30 $/MMBtu. The competitive prices discovered at IGX have been a true reflection of India’s gas demand and supply, including the LNG long-term, spot, and domestic gas prices," Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}