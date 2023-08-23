Imported coal-based power plants asked to operate at full capacity till Oct

New Delhi: The power ministry has directed imported coal-based power plants to operate at full capacity till 31 October, due to rising power demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This directive was issued in February of this year, with an initial deadline of 15 June, which was later extended until September.

This extension comes against the backdrop of the peak power demand in the country hitting fresh record highs this month. On 17 August, the peak power demand in the country reached 234 GW surpassing Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) projection of 230 GW peak demand in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It has now been decided to extend the time period for Section 11 directive to imported coal-based generators, upto 31.10.2023," said the ministry’s letter to the ICB power plants.

Going ahead the demand is expected to remain elevated due to El Nino effect. IMD had earlier this month said that the rains during the second half of the monsoon season is expected to be on the lower side of the “normal" category, ranging between 94% and 99% of the long period average. August and September usually account for 46%. The weak El Nino condition is likely to intensify further and become moderate during the next two months, affecting monsoon rainfall.

Centre has taken a number of steps this year to meet the anticipated high demand after the country witnessed a panic situation amid low availability of domestic coal and high international coal prices in 2021 and 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}