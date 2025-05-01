Industry
Imported coal based power plants told to operate at full capacity till June 30
SummaryThe peak power demand this summer may reach 270 GW, way ahead of the 250 GW level reached on 30 May 2024, according to the Central Electricity Authority.
New Delhi: Amid projections of record power demand, the power minister has directed imported coal-based (ICB) power plants to operate at full capacity till 30 June.
