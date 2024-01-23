 Room for cut in fuel prices as oil companies boast higher margins: Icra | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 15:54:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.10 -2.84%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.90 0.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 605.05 -4.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 800.40 -2.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.60 -3.45%
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  Room for cut in fuel prices as oil companies boast higher margins: Icra
Back Back

Room for cut in fuel prices as oil companies boast higher margins: Icra

 Vaageesh Thirumalai

Retail selling prices of auto fuels have been steady since May 2022. However, there may be scope for reducing these prices if crude oil prices continue to stabilize

Icra estimates indicate that, as of 19 January 2024, OMCs' net realization was higher by ₹11 per litre for petrol, and ₹6 per litre for diesel compared to international product prices. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Icra estimates indicate that, as of 19 January 2024, OMCs' net realization was higher by 11 per litre for petrol, and 6 per litre for diesel compared to international product prices. (Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: Domestic oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been witnessing improved marketing margins for auto fuels, thanks to recent decline in crude prices, as per rating agency Icra Ltd.

ICRA's report suggests that these enhanced margins could potentially lead to lower retail fuel prices, provided crude prices remain stable. 

Icra estimates indicate that, as of 19 January 2024, OMCs' net realization was higher by 11 per litre for petrol, and 6 per litre for diesel compared to international product prices, said Girishkumar Kadam, senior vice president and group head of corporate ratings, Icra Ltd.

Kadam also noted that marketing margins for petrol have seen a recovery in recent months following a significant drop in September. Diesel margins, which were negative until October, turned positive from November.

Retail selling prices of auto fuels have been steady since May 2022. However, there may be scope for reducing these prices if crude oil prices continue to stabilize.

In the first half of fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), OMCs reported robust operating margins of about 90,000 crore, compensating for losses of the previous fiscal year. The ongoing improvement in marketing margins is expected to help OMCs sustain their profitability in the third quarter, despite a moderation in gross refining margins (GRM).

The report added that refining and marketing sector outlook remains stable. Petroleum, oil, and lubricants consumption in India grew 5% year-on-year during April-December period of the current fiscal year.

Looking ahead, Icra anticipates a 3-4% growth in consumption of petroleum, oil, and lubricants in FY25, driven by economic expansion, increased mobility, and air travel. To support this rising demand and exports, India's domestic refining capacity is projected to expand from the current 254 million tonnes to 306 million tonnes over the next three to four years.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Jan 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Energy Stocks
Adani Green Energy
₹1,676.850.27%
Indian Oil Corporation
₹148.05-6.11%
JSW Energy
₹510.1-5.29%
NHPC
₹80.45-5.56%
NTPC
₹308.1-1.83%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App