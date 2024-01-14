In a big push to India's energy security, ONGC makes two significant gas discoveries in Mahanadi basin block
In a big push for India's energy security, the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has discovered two significant natural gas reserves in the Mahanadi basin block in the Bay of Bengal. With this, the company's efforts to venture into high-risk deep-water exploration have started yielding results.