In a first, Coal India sends fuel to Bangladesh power plant

Speaking at Mint’s annual energy conclave in March last year, power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh had said it is his aim to have a regional power grid that includes Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The proposed market, which will include these countries, could aid regional peace and improve utilization of generation assets—including the stranded assets in India—and efficient price discovery. India is already moving ahead with its ambitious global electricity grid plans to roll out a “One Sun, One World, One Grid" (OSOWOG).