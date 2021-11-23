In what will have a bearing on global energy architecture, India, the world’s third largest oil importer has agreed to release five million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserves in coordination with other major consumers including the US, China, Japan and South Korea.

“India strongly believes that the pricing of liquid hydrocarbons should be reasonable, responsible and be determined by market forces. India has repeatedly expressed concern at supply of oil being artificially adjusted below demand levels by oil producing countries, leading to rising prices and negative attendant consequences," India’s ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in a statement on Tuesday.

India has an existing crude storage capacity of 5.3 million tonnes (mt), including 1.33 mt in Visakhapatnam, 1.5 mt in Mangaluru and 2.5 mt in Padur. Built at a cost of $600 million, these reserves are operational, and are sufficient to meet around nine-and-a-half days of India’s crude oil requirements.

Mint reported on 18 November about the US reaching out to India and other major oil consumers to release their strategic petroleum reserves to temper rallying crude oil prices. This buyer's response comes in the backdrop of repeated requests of US and India to Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus grouping to up production being ignored, even as the petroleum product prices are at a record high. India has also been bilaterally raising the high oil price issue with major oil producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain and Russia.

“India has agreed to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves. This release will happen in parallel and in consultation with other major global energy consumers including the USA, People’s Republic of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea," the statement added.

India and major oil consumers have been unsuccessfully trying to impress upon the Opec-plus grouping comprising 23 countries that higher crude prices, if not checked, will have an impact on the global economic recovery. Given the high crude oil price scenario, countries such as India are also pushing for ethanol blending and electric vehicles.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi has been consistently reviewing the high petroleum/diesel prices domestically. In a bid to control inflationary pressures, Government of India had reduced the ‘central excise duty’ on petrol and diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 respectively on 3 November 2021. It was followed by reduction in VAT on fuel by many state governments. These difficult steps, despite the high fiscal burden on the Government, were taken in order to provide relief to citizens," the statement said.

Petrol and diesel were selling at ₹103.97 and ₹86.67 per litre, respectively, in Delhi at Indian Oil Corp. Ltd outlets on Tuesday. The global oil prices have come down a bit with Brent trading at $79.72 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $76.52 a barrel at press time. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, comprising Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $79.16 per barrel on 22 November.

India last year bought crude oil at $19 a barrel to fill up its 5.3 mt of strategic reserves, and in the process saved $685.11 million. India also plans to construct an additional 6.5 mt of strategic crude oil reserves. In comparison, International Energy Agency (IEA) members maintain emergency oil reserves equivalent to at least 90 days of net imports. IEA countries hold 1.55 billion barrels of public emergency oil stocks. In addition, 650 million barrels are held by industry under government obligations and can be released as needed.

India is also drawing up a plan to counter the influence of the Saudi Arabia-led cartel on global crude oil supplies as it seeks to coordinate crude oil sourcing by state-run and private refiners before roping in other major Asian oil importers such as Japan and South Korea as reported by Mint earlier. An earlier attempt to form a buyers’ collective between China and India, the world’s second- and third-largest oil importers, had failed to gain traction following border clashes between the two Asian neighbours last year.

India is dependent on imports to meet 85% of its oil demand and 55% of its natural gas requirements. The Opec accounts for a majority of India’s crude oil imports and around 40% of global production. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in 2020-21, $101.4 billion in 2019-20, and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

