In a first, India to release strategic petroleum reserves in coordination with other major consuming nations

Mint reported on 18 November about the US reaching out to India and other major oil consumers to release their strategic petroleum reserves to temper rallying crude oil prices. This buyer's response comes in the backdrop of repeated requests of US and India to Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus grouping to up production being ignored, even as the petroleum product prices are at a record high. India has also been bilaterally raising the high oil price issue with major oil producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain and Russia.