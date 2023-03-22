In Green Hydrogen race with the US, Europe is hobbled

Officials in Brussels announced plans last week to set up a new European Hydrogen Bank as part of its response to the $369 billion of funding for clean energy contained in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The bank, due to launch by the end of the year, should boost renewable-hydrogen supply by using an auction process that links buyers and sellers, and by subsidizing the higher cost of producing the carbon-free gas compared with fossil-fuel alternatives. So-called green hydrogen is made by using an electrolyzer to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity. Most hydrogen today is derived from natural gas and considered “gray."