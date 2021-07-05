OPEC failed in its third attempt to resolve a deadlock over oil production between two of the cartel’s closest and most important members.

The group called off a meeting scheduled for Monday after Saudi Arabia, the cartel’s de facto head, couldn’t convince the United Arab Emirates—typically one of its most dependable supporters in the group—to sign off on a deal to boost output and tame prices, according to people familiar with the matter. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was due to meet with a group of Russia-led oil producers, an alliance called OPEC+, after hammering out a tentative deal to pump more oil late last week.

The U.A.E. has blocked that deal, asking for scope to produce more of its own oil under any accord.

Oil prices rose to fresh multiyear highs after the OPEC meeting was called off. Futures on Brent crude, the benchmark in international energy markets, jumped 1% to $76.96 a barrel, their highest level since late 2018. West Texas Intermediate, the main grade of U.S. crude, gained 1.1% to $76.06 a barrel.

Early last year, the group agreed to cut its collective output by some 9.7 million barrels a day, taking out the equivalent of about 10% of 2019 global demand, when economies were shutting down. The group has since restored a big chunk of that. On Friday, most delegates agreed to a deal to gradually undo the rest, some 5.8 million barrels a day, by increasing production by 400,000 barrels a day each month through late 2022.

All that extra pumping capacity has given OPEC and its allies more influence over crude markets than they have enjoyed in years—if they can all agree on how to use it.

But the U.A.E. has balked at signing on to the deal, saying it wants a boost to its own production quota inside the broader OPEC+ framework. The country is spending heavily on adding capacity, essentially pushing to pump more oil more quickly to fund a transition to a more diversified economy.

It is haggling over a difference of about 600,000 barrels a day of output. It wants its so-called baseline in the group—essentially what it would be expected to pump at full tilt—to be adjusted to 3.8 million barrels a day from the current allotment of 3.2 million barrels.

Over the weekend, the Emiratis broke their public silence on the matter, triggering a rare rebuke from Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. He appeared to accuse the U.A.E. of sabotaging the deal, without naming Abu Dhabi specifically, saying that if a country had previous reservations it should have made those concerns known before.

The public spat punctuates quieter divergences between the two in recent years. In 2019, the U.A.E. broke with Saudi Arabia over the war in Yemen, pulling out its own troops. More recently, the U.A.E. stepped out of Saudi Arabia’s shadow in regional geopolitics, taking the lead in signing a peace deal with Israel.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, and the U.A.E. have long been aligned within OPEC. Over decades, they have argued for output restraint and moderate oil prices that encourage demand growth, not scare it off. They have often found themselves at odds with OPEC members such as Iran and Venezuela that have pushed to maximize prices.

In recent months, the U.A.E. has taken increasingly aggressive steps to boost its share of the oil market. In November, it said it would pump $122 billion into plans to boost production by about one million barrels a day by 2030.

Investors are watching OPEC for signs of detente. Oil prices have recently held at their highest levels since late 2018. On Monday morning, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, was up 0.3% above $76.40 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. gauge, was 0.2% higher at above $75 a barrel.

In recent months, accelerating vaccination drives in the U.S. and Europe have boosted global economic activity. OPEC data showed markets needed two million barrels a day of extra oil this year to meet demand. Meanwhile, the Delta variant of the coronavirus has wreaked havoc in India, an anchor of oil-demand growth in normal times. China, too, is seeing signs of economic softening as consumers pull back amid isolated outbreaks there. The country is also struggling with supply bottlenecks that have hampered production.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

