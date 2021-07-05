In OPEC deadlock, UAE steps out of Saudi shadow

The group called off a meeting scheduled for Monday after Saudi Arabia, the cartel’s de facto head, couldn’t convince the United Arab Emirates—typically one of its most dependable supporters in the group—to sign off on a deal to boost output and tame prices, according to people familiar with the matter. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was due to meet with a group of Russia-led oil producers, an alliance called OPEC+, after hammering out a tentative deal to pump more oil late last week.

