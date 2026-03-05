MUMBAI: India's green transition is sparking a scramble in its carbon market, as companies snap up renewable energy certificates to meet government mandates or internal goals. While prices of these tradeable certificates have surged as the financial year draws to a close, rising supply has also prevented a runaway spike.
In the bazaar of clean power, a scramble for green certificates
SummaryCarbon-spewing sectors are racing to buy up renewable energy certificates as the financial year draws to a close, both to meet government mandates as well to achieve internal goals. However, an abundant supply of such certificates from India's green power boom has curbed a spike in prices.
