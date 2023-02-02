In the big-oil buyback splurge, Shell is especially generous

That can only last as long as companies are making fat profits. Yet it also fits with a wider trend toward share buybacks among European companies, particularly in the energy and finance sectors. Bernstein calculates that European companies announced buybacks equivalent to 2.4% of their market capitalization on average over the last 12 months, compared with 2.2% for U.S. companies—the first time in at least 20 years that the region has overtaken U.S. equities on this measure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}