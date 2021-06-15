NEW DELHI: An increase in prices of solar photo voltaic (PV) module prices will impact 4 gigawatt (GW) worth of projects awarded over the last six to nine months, rating agency ICRA said in a report on Tuesday.

“This risk is especially significant for the capacity won by developers through the bidding route over the last six to nine months (amounting to 4-GW1) at tariffs ranging largely between Rs. 2.00 per unit and 2.25 per unit; and scheduled to be commissioned over the next 12-15-month period. This apart, the recent surge in metal prices is also leading to upward pressure on the overall capital cost for solar power projects," the report said.

Starting in December, Chinese module manufacturers raised prices by more than a fifth and began reneging on their contracts to supply equipment that had already been contracted for, even at the risk of their bank guarantees getting encashed, as reported by Mint earlier.

“This price rise has been mainly driven by a sharp increase in the price of polysilicon, a key input for cell and module manufacturers," the report said.

India as of now has a domestic manufacturing capacity of only 3 giga watt (GW) for solar cells and 15GW for solar modules. Domestic solar and wind power tariffs had hit an all-time low of ₹1.99 per unit and ₹2.44 per unit respectively.

“The increase in imported photovoltaic (PV) solar module price level by about 15-20% over the last 4-5 months, to around 22-23 cents/watt as on date, is likely to impact returns of solar power project developers," the report said.

This comes in the backdrop of state-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) inviting bids for setting up solar manufacturing units under the government’s ambitious production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The Rs4,500 crore PLI scheme for solar photo voltaic modules will help India ramp up its domestic manufacturing capacity. The scheme is expected to add 10-gigawatt (GW) capacity of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants and bring direct investment of around Rs17,200 crore.

“Given that the PV module component comprises about 50-55% of the overall project cost, such increase in the module price level by about 4-5 cents/watt if sustained, is likely to moderate the debt service coverage metrics for the project developers by about 12-14 basis points," Girishkumar Kadam, senior vice president and co-group head- corporate ratings, Icra said in the statement.

The Indian government has decided to impose a 40% basic customs duty (BCD) on solar modules and 25% on solar cells from 1 April 2022, in a move that will make imports costlier but will also encourage local manufacturing.

Also, the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has issued an order enforcing a list of approved solar photo voltaic (PV) models and module manufacturers for government-supported schemes, including projects from where distribution companies procure electricity for supply to their consumers.

“Alternatively, the tariff increase required to offset such a module price increase is estimated at about 20-22 paise/unit. This, along with the impact of the basic customs duty (BCD) on imported PV modules, is likely to result in the overall bid tariff to increase by about 55-60 paise/unit for the forthcoming auctions. Nonetheless, the solar bid tariff, after factoring in this dual impact, is still likely to remain below Rs. 3/unit," Kadam added in the statement.

India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme to achieve 175 GW of renewable capacity, including 100GW of solar power by 2022. According to the Central Electricity Authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817GW, more than half of which would be clean energy, and 280GW would be from solar energy alone.

