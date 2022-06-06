Increasing renewables, regulatory support to drive power storage in India: Fitch

The quantum of storage capacity, and its split across technologies, will depend on the power demand curves, power generation mix, especially the share of variable renewable generation, cost of storage technologies among others, it said
NEW DELHI :Increasing installation and adoption of renewable energy capacity and regulatory support from the government will drive the growth of power storage in India, said a report by Fitch Ratings.
The quantum of storage capacity, and its split across technologies, will depend on the power demand curves, power generation mix, especially the share of variable renewable generation, cost of storage technologies among others, it said.
“Successful implementation of the recent regulatory changes, a stable operating environment that supports long-term cash flow predictability and a competitive level playing field will be critical in spurring investment in power storage, especially given high upfront investment costs and the long operating life of these storage assets," said the report.
It also noted that power storage demand in India will expand at a rapid pace to stabilize the increasing variability on both the power supply side – from rising renewable generation – and the demand side.
Investments in power storage will be crucial to stabilize India’s increasing power generation, as the country aims to double, inherently volatile, renewable generation by 2030 as part of its Conference of the Parties (COP26) commitments on climate change.
Fitch expects the majority of the investment in storage to come from the private sector, as government-owned entities act as nodal agencies and intermediate counterparties. India’s leading renewable generation companies, such as Greenko Energy Holdings and ReNew Power Private Limited, and other private companies are increasing their investments in the power storage value chain, said the Fitch report.