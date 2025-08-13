India achieves 100 GW domestic solar module capacity under government-approved list

NEW DELHI: As India pushes towards self-reliance in the energy transition, a total of 100 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity has been developed and included under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, highlighted the milestone on X, stating: “India has achieved a historic milestone — 100 GW Solar PV Module Manufacturing Capacity under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) — a remarkable rise from just 2.3 GW in 2014!”

The ALMM is a registry of modules eligible for supply to government-backed and utility-scale solar projects. The listed capacities are largely indigenous, developed by domestic manufacturers.

“Driven by the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and transformative initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar Modules, we are building a robust, self-reliant solar manufacturing ecosystem. This achievement strengthens our path towards #AtmanirbharBharat and the target of 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030,” Joshi added.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy first issued the ALMM order in March 2021, initially featuring around 23 manufacturers. It has been regularly updated to include more models and companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the development, tweeting: “This is yet another milestone towards self-reliance! It depicts the success of India's manufacturing capabilities and our efforts towards popularising clean energy.”

Over recent years, the government has implemented several measures to reduce imports of solar modules from China, the world’s largest supplier of equipment for solar projects. The ALMM serves as a non-tariff barrier, complementing the 40% basic customs duty on imported modules.

However, due to domestic supply constraints, the ALMM mandate was deferred for a year and came into effect on 1 April 2024. Procurement of solar modules from ALMM-listed manufacturers had been temporarily suspended in FY24 to avoid impacting solar capacity additions.

In a related step, the government plans to bring solar cells under the ALMM framework starting 1 June 2026.