India achieves first quarter atomic energy generation target

While nine reactors totaling 6.7 GW is under construction, the Indian government has also given in-principal approval for setting up nuclear power capacities totaling 25,248 MW across Jaitapur, Kowada (Andhra Pradesh), Chhaya Mithi Virdi (Gujarat), Haripur (West Bengal) and Bhimpur (Madhya Pradesh). The US was instrumental in getting India out of its nuclear isolation with the 2008 civil nuclear deal.

