India eyes complete self-sufficiency in thermal coal production by 2026: Minister1 min read 29 May 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Minister Joshi underscored the nation’s substantial growth in coal production, rising from 500 million tonnes in 2014 to become the world’s leading coal producer and importer.
New Delhi:India is advancing steadily towards total self-sufficiency in thermal coal production by 2025-26, Union Minister of Coal and Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.
