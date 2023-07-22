India plans to achieve 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030: PM Modi1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Addressing the G20 group’s role in advancing sustainable and inclusive energy transition, PM Modi stressed the importance of including the Global South and providing low-cost finance for developing countries
New Delhi: In a significant move towards green energy growth and transition, India is set to achieve 50 percent non-fossil installed capacity by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×