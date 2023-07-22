India plans to achieve 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030: PM Modi

He informed that in 2015, India began a small movement by launching a scheme for the use of LED lights which turned out to be the largest LED distribution program in the world saving us more than 45 billion units of energy per year. He also touched upon starting the largest agricultural pump solarization initiative in the world and India’s domestic electric vehicle market projection of 10 million annual sales by 2030. He also highlighted commencing the rollout of 20% ethanol blended petrol this year which aims to cover the entire country by 2025.

