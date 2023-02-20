India aims to cut emission intensity of GDP by 20-25% by 2050: official
- Environment ministry official said that India is indeed at the forefront of the global response to combat climate change
NEW DELHI : India took on a voluntary target of reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 20-25% over 2005 levels by 2050, said Richa Sharma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India.
