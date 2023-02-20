India aims to cut emission intensity of GDP by 20-25% by 2050: official

The additional secretary added that PM Modi had announced the national hydrogen mission for generating hydrogen from clean energy sources. “The mission aims to aid the government in meeting climate targets and meet making into a green hydrogen hub. Government of India has also notified green hydrogen and ammonia policy which will help in meeting the target of production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and related development of renewable energy capacity. It is a major policy enabler for production of clean hydrogen green and ammonia using renewable sources of energy."