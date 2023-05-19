India sets target of 140 million tonne coking coal production by FY301 min read 19 May 2023, 05:23 PM IST
The ministry of coal has recently finalized an action plan for the fiscal year 2023-24, aiming to achieve a coal production target of 1,012 million tonne
New Delhi: India is focusing on significantly enhancing its coking coal production to 140 million tonne by the fiscal year 2030, to meet the growing demand in the steel industry, according to the government’s “Mission Coking Coal."
