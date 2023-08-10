India aims to triple natural gas share to 15% by 2030: Minister1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:42 PM IST
New Delhi: India has embarked on an ambitious trajectory to amplify its existing 6% share of natural gas in the energy amalgam to a formidable 15% by 2030, as the government presses forward with a suite of comprehensive measures, said minister of state in the ministry of petroleum & natural gas, Rameswar Teli.