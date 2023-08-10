comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 15:59:09
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.1 -0.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.55 -0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 964.2 -0.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.4 -0.53%
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  India aims to triple natural gas share to 15% by 2030: Minister
Back

New Delhi: India has embarked on an ambitious trajectory to amplify its existing 6% share of natural gas in the energy amalgam to a formidable 15% by 2030, as the government presses forward with a suite of comprehensive measures, said minister of state in the ministry of petroleum & natural gas, Rameswar Teli.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the minister said, "various steps have been taken by the government to raise the share of natural gas in energy mix to 15% in 2030 from about 6% currently."

"These include expansion of National Gas Grid Pipeline, expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, setting up of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminals, allocation of domestic gas to Compressed Natural Gas (Transport) / Piped Natural Gas (Domestic) CNG(T)/PNG(D) in no cut category, allowing marketing and pricing freedom to gas produced from high pressure/high temperature areas, deep water & ultra-deep water and from coal seams, Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiatives to promote Bio-CNG, etc," he added.

The minister said on 10 July, Indian Oil signed Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Total Energies Gas and Power for supply of up to 0.8 MMTPA for a period of 10 years starting from 2026. This contract is for delivery of LNG from portfolio of Total Energies.

He added on 13 July, Indian Oil signed another such pact with with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company Ltd. (ADNOC LNG) for supply of up to 1.2 million metric tonne per annum for a period of 14 years starting from 2026.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 06:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout