New Delhi: India has embarked on an ambitious trajectory to amplify its existing 6% share of natural gas in the energy amalgam to a formidable 15% by 2030, as the government presses forward with a suite of comprehensive measures, said minister of state in the ministry of petroleum & natural gas, Rameswar Teli.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the minister said, "various steps have been taken by the government to raise the share of natural gas in energy mix to 15% in 2030 from about 6% currently."

"These include expansion of National Gas Grid Pipeline, expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, setting up of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminals, allocation of domestic gas to Compressed Natural Gas (Transport) / Piped Natural Gas (Domestic) CNG(T)/PNG(D) in no cut category, allowing marketing and pricing freedom to gas produced from high pressure/high temperature areas, deep water & ultra-deep water and from coal seams, Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiatives to promote Bio-CNG, etc," he added.

The minister said on 10 July, Indian Oil signed Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Total Energies Gas and Power for supply of up to 0.8 MMTPA for a period of 10 years starting from 2026. This contract is for delivery of LNG from portfolio of Total Energies.

He added on 13 July, Indian Oil signed another such pact with with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company Ltd. (ADNOC LNG) for supply of up to 1.2 million metric tonne per annum for a period of 14 years starting from 2026.