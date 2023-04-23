‘India, Russia working to resolve trade barriers’1 min read 23 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Russia has emerged as India’s fifth-biggest trading partner, from 25th rank during FY22, driven by India’s growing appetite for cheaper Russian crude following the Ukraine war
India and Russia are in talks to overcome regulatory hurdles faced by traders from both countries, aiming to reduce trade barriers and improve business ties between the two countries, said Alexey Valeryevich Valkov, director of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), often dubbed as ‘Russian Davos’ said in an interview.
