India appeals oil producing nations to ease production cuts

NEW DELHI : Amid a spike in petrol and diesel prices, India’ petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday made a case for a ‘rethink’ on production cuts by oil producing nations, given that it is threatening a fragile global economic recovery.

This comes in the backdrop of transportation fuel prices in India continuing with their upward trend, with petrol and diesel prices hitting record highs. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $62.64 a barrel on 16 February.

Global crude oil prices have been rallying after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus grouping decided to continue with supply curbs. This has impacted India, the third-largest oil importer globally, as Opec makes up for about 40% of global output and 83% of India’s oil imports.

“The price-sensitive Indian consumers are getting adversely affected by rising petroleum product prices. It also affects demand growth, which could potentially impact the delicate aspirational economic growth trajectory not just in India but in other developing countries as well," Pradhan said at the 11th IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium, according to a petroleum and natural gas ministry statement.

This comes in the backdrop of benchmark Brent crude trading at $64.42 per barrel on Wednesday, and the West Texas Intermediate was at $60.89 a barrel at the time of writing this story. Every dollar increase in the price of oil raises India’s import bill by ₹10,700 crore on an annualized basis. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

“The rising oil prices during the last few weeks are hurting the fragile global economic recovery leading to significant demand contraction. The key producing countries have not only revised the production cuts over and above the previously announced levels, but also made additional voluntary cuts," Pradhan said according to the statement.

India has earlier expressed its displeasure to Opec for ‘backtracking’ on its commitments. India has been making a case for affordable oil prices, given that as it is particularly vulnerable, given that any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and increase its trade deficit.

“In 2019-20, India imported over 85 percent of oil and 53 per cent of gas to meet the demand. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy import dependent?" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while laying the foundation stone of 9 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) Cauvery Basin refinery.

India’ Economic Survey has projected the economy to grow 11% in FY22 while the International Monetary Fund pegs India’s growth at 11.5% for the same fiscal. India’s factory output also returned to growth in December after contracting in the preceding month, while retail inflation eased to a 16-month low in January.

“Given this backdrop, where the world is limping back to normalcy, Minister Pradhan reiterated that there is a need to allow consumption-led recovery that has just taken roots in several emerging economies, including India," the statement said.

Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April before recovering to $54.79 a barrel in January, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. It averaged at $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively.

“The Minister stated that India had supported the joint decision by major oil-producing countries to cut oil production in April last year amid a sharp fall in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement said.

India’ pitch on Wednesday comes in the backdrop of it projected to become the largest global energy consumer. India' energy demand is expected to grow at 3% annually till 2040, as compared to a 1% global growth in energy demand per annum.

“In the current scenario, however, he appealed to the oil-producing countries to have a rethink on continuing and increasing production cuts. He reiterated that in the collective interests of both producing and consuming countries, prices should be reasonable and responsible," the statement added.

