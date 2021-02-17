India appeals oil producing nations to ease production cuts

This comes in the backdrop of benchmark Brent crude trading at $64.42 per barrel on Wednesday, and the West Texas Intermediate was at $60.89 a barrel at the time of writing this story. Every dollar increase in the price of oil raises India’s import bill by ₹10,700 crore on an annualized basis. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.