India braces for energy market volatility as US-Iran war escalates

“The war in the Persian Gulf remained inconclusive due to intransigence of political leadership accentuated by broader geological rivalry in the region. The 60-day ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, could not sustain for a longer period, exacerbating tensions and prolonged conflict in the most volatile choke point of the Middle East. The US and Iran must engage in the negotiations to resume the peace process in the Middle East. The peace process should not be bilateral. As Israel is a party to the conflict, Tel Aviv must be included in the negotiation process for a sustained and durable peace process in the region,” said Jajati K. Pattnaik, professor and chairperson, Centre for West Asian Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.