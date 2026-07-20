India braces for energy market volatility as US-Iran war escalates

New Delhi: Indian fuel refiners are bracing for tighter supplies and elevated crude oil prices as the escalating US-Iran conflict threatens to disrupt global energy markets once again, less than a month after an interim ceasefire deal, experts said.
Benchmark Brent crude is already at a five-week high, with its September contract on the Intercontinental Exchange ending at $88.10 a barrel on Friday. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday released a statement to Iranian state media saying the US’ "repeated breaches of agreements with Iran show that the US president’s signature is worthless and invalid”.
Both sides have stepped up attacks. The US Central Command (Centcom) said that it has completed another round of strikes against Iran on 18 July and successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defence facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities. American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces responsible for attacks against the US service members in Jordan on 17 July.