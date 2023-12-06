India building world’s largest renewable energy project in salt deserts bordering Pakistan
The solar and wind energy project will be so big that it will be visible from space, according to developers of what is called the Khavda renewable energy park
Rising from the bare expanse of the large salt desert that separates India from Pakistan is what will likely be the world's largest renewable energy project when completed three years from now.
