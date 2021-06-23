India calls for common global standards for green hydrogen

“Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary Ministry of Power, in his keynote address said that Government and industry must work together to ensure existing regulations are not an unnecessary barrier to investment. Trade will benefit from common international standards for the safety of transporting and storing large volumes of hydrogen and having appropriate certificate of origin. BRICS countries could work together on these aspects," the union power ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

