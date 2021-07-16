India calls out nations on their carbon neutral intent announcements

“If you take sub 2 degree rise in global temperature, the remaining carbon space will be filled up by 2040 or by 2045. The most optimistic scenario is 2045. So, after the entire available global carbon space is filled up, how does it matter if you become carbon neutral by 2050? I mean it is meaningless. Tell us, what you will do in the next five years? How will you reduce your per capita emissions? That is something which nobody is telling us," Singh explained.