‘India can emerge as refuelling destination for green ships’2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:33 AM IST
RK Singh said that many green hydrogen pilots are going on in India and across the world. We have pilots for green steel and in heavy duty transportation and global shipping will go green within the next 10 years
New Delhi: The union minister for new and renewable energy RK Singh on Tuesday that India can become the refuelling destination for green ships run on green hydrogen.
