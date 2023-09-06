‘India can emerge as refuelling destination for green ships’

RK Singh said that many green hydrogen pilots are going on in India and across the world. We have pilots for green steel and in heavy duty transportation and global shipping will go green within the next 10 years

New Delhi: The union minister for new and renewable energy RK Singh on Tuesday that India can become the refuelling destination for green ships run on green hydrogen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a conference on green hydrogen pilots in India organized by NTPC, the minister said that many green hydrogen pilots are going on in India and across the world. We have pilots for green steel and in heavy duty transportation and global shipping will go green within the next 10 years.

"We have to emerge as refuelling destination for all green ships, since we can provide them green hydrogen or green ammonia or whatever fuel they want at the lowest cost. We have to prepare bunkers at shipyards and also have pilots for green shipping on our own," he said, adding that the ministry of new and renewable energy is in talks with the ministry of shipping, to take the initiative forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister also said that the roadmap for research and development (R&D) for the national green hydrogen mission is almost finalized and will be released shortly (the draft roadmap can be found here). This will detail the various research areas required for development of green hydrogen ecosystem.

“We have also worked on necessary regulations, codes and standards. We have sent the first set of recommendations to agencies like BIS, PESO and OISD, to adopt the relevant standards. India has also notified its Green Hydrogen Standard which limits carbon dioxide missions to less than or equal to 2 kg per kg of hydrogen."

Speaking at the event, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla mentioned that government has already allocated ₹1,466 crore for pilot projects under the green hydrogen mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The pilot projects hold the key to innovation and experimentation. We have a large budget for these projects, which are strategically designed to tackle sectors which have been traditionally reliant on fossil fuels, such as steel production, long-range heavy-duty mobility, energy storage, shipping and using hydrogen for round-the-clock renewable power. What sets apart these pilot projects is that they are innovation labs, which allow us to test cutting-edge technologies, evaluate regulatory frameworks and develop necessary infrastructure," he said.

He said that an amount of ₹456 crore has been set aside for steel, ₹495 crore for transport, ₹115 crore for shipping and ₹400 crore for other projects.

Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC said that hydrogen is going to be the fuel for the future and that green hydrogen in particular will play the lead role in the energy transition journey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}