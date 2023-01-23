India can save $19.5 billion annually with shift from coal to clean power: Report2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:06 PM IST
- Data in the global solar power tracker and the global wind power tracker rank India in the top seven countries globally in terms of prospective renewable power, the report said
NEW DELHI : India plans to add 76 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale solar and wind power by 2025, leading to savings of up to $19.5 billion a year (Rs. 1,588 billion) versus burning coal, according to new research from Global Energy Monitor.
