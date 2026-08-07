Storage, transmission key for next phase of India's energy transition: Experts

With renewable energy capacity expanding and tariffs already lower than those of conventional power, the next phase of India's energy transition will depend on a rapid expansion of transmission infrastructure to integrate green power into the grid, along with large-scale energy storage to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply, stakeholders said at the Mint Sustainability Summit 2026.
While power distribution companies (Discoms) are eyeing reliable power and availability during the peak demand period, data centres are procuring round-the-clock power, investors are also looking at an integrated power portfolio including transmission, storage integration, ensuring dependable, clean electricity, Deepak Thakur, managing director and chief executive of Hinduja Renewables, said during a panel discussion on "Energy Transition 2.0: Green Power, Hydrogen & the New Energy Economy" at the fifth edition of the summit in Mumbai on 29 July,