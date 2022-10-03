India coal output rises 12% YoY in September to 57.93 million tonne

New Delhi: Coal output in India rose to 57.93 million tonnes in September, up by 12% year-on-year. (YoY). According to data from Coal Ministry, Coal India Ltd. (CIL), SCCL and captive mines/others recorded a growth of 12.35%, 8.43% and 12.37%, respectively, by producing 45.67 million tonne, 4.93 million tonne and 8.02 million tonne, respectively.

