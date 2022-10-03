India coal output rises 12% YoY in September to 57.93 million tonne

India coal output rises 12% YoY in September to 57.93 million tonne1 min read . 05:49 PM IST
Coal-based power generation registered a growth of 13.40% YoY in September. Overall power generation in September rose 13.77% on year.
New Delhi: Coal output in India rose to 57.93 million tonnes in September, up by 12% year-on-year. (YoY). According to data from Coal Ministry, Coal India Ltd. (CIL), SCCL and captive mines/others recorded a growth of 12.35%, 8.43% and 12.37%, respectively, by producing 45.67 million tonne, 4.93 million tonne and 8.02 million tonne, respectively.
Of the top 37 mines, 25 mines production level has been more than 100% and that from another five mines stood at 80% to 100% during September, the ministry said in a statement.
Coal dispatch rose 1.95% to 61.18 million tonne last month from 60.02 million tonne a year ago, it said.
Dispatches to power utilities rose to 51.71 million tonne during September from 50.16 million tonne a year ago, the ministry said.
