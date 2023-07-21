India coal production rises 8.55% to record 223.36 million tonne in Q1FY242 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:26 PM IST
The sharp decline in coal auction premium is indicative of adequate coal availability in domestic market. This decline in import prices has played a crucial role in shaping the import landscape for coal
New Delhi: India’s coal production grew 8.55% year-on-year (YoY) to 223.36 million tonne (MT) during the June ended quarter of fiscal 2023-24, the ministry of coal said in a statement on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×