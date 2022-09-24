India committed to 500GW of clean electricity by 2030

India’s energy-mix strategies include a larger shift towards clean energy alternatives, increased manufacturing capacities, energy use efficiency, and a policy push for hydrogen including production-linked incentives.
New Delhi: India is committed to having 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 and reducing projected emissions by 1 billion tonnes from now to 2030, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.
India is looking at meeting its massive energy demand with innovative clean energy solutions, Singh said addressing the Joint Ministerial Plenary of Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7) at the “Global Clean Energy Action Forum 2022", at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania US,, as per a statement from ministry of science & technology.
Singh, who is leading a high-level Joint ministerial delegation, informed energy and environment ministers from 30 countries that India’s energy-mix strategies include a larger shift towards clean energy alternatives, increased manufacturing capacities, energy use efficiency, and a policy push for hydrogen including production-linked incentives.
In addition, the emerging technologies like 2G Ethanol Pilot, comfort climate box for tropical regions, hydrogen valleys, heating and cooling virtual repository, are all on the table, he added.
India has developed a roadmap and a strategy for a bio-based economy which is inching towards $150 billion by 2025, he said.
The minister said, this will facilitate infrastructure for bio-manufacturing of low-carbon bio-based products. Recently, India has also launched the National Hydrogen Energy Mission to enable cost competitive green hydrogen production.
The minister acknowledged that the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) setup has been able to provide a unique opportunity for India to showcase its contribution to clean energy development nationally & internationally.
The minister concluded by announcing that India will host MI & CEM in 2023 along with its presidency of G-20 in the same year.