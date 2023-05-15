India committed to just energy transition through international cooperation: official1 min read 15 May 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Low-cost financing is identified as one of the six key priority areas established by the energy transition working group under India’s G20 presidency
New Delhi: India, through the presidency of the G20, is committed to an accelerated, responsible and just energy transition through international cooperation and collaboration, said Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary, union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×