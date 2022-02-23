MUMBAI : India could emerge as a global green energy superpower with exports of clean energy rising to $500 billion over the next 20 years, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), said on Wednesday.

Ambani was speaking at the ‘Asia Economic Dialogue 2022’.

"If the last 20 years, we were known for India's emergence as an IT superpower, next 20 years, I believe, along with technology, will mark our emergence as a superpower in energy and life sciences," Ambani, said at the event.

He added that India can emerge as an export hub for green energy, driven by three factors– entrepreneurial spirit, proactive and forward-looking policy support and action from the government, and assured financing options.

“I foresee at least 20-30 new Indian companies in the energy and tech space which will grow as big as Reliance, if not bigger, in the next 10-20 years," he said.

Indian companies including RIL have announced plans to boost India's renewable energy capacity and producing green hydrogen at under $1 per kilogram.

Last year, RIL committed to invest ₹75,000 crore over the next three years in green energy initiatives, including the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, as the global energy behemoth shifts its focus from hydrocarbons to renewable power.

India has set the goal to reach 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, of which RIL plans to establish and enable at least 100GW of solar energy by 2030. A significant part of this will come from rooftop solar and decentralized solar installations in villages.

Ambani added that India should have a strategy to end dependence on fossil fuels in the next two to three decades.

"For the next two to three decades, India's dependence on coal and imported oil will continue. But, we must have a plan to eliminate that in the next two to three decades," he said, adding that India would have to follow "low-carbon and no-carbon strategies" in the near and medium term.

RIL has been focusing on a shift from oil and gas to new energy at a time when globally, a consensus is building for action against climate change. Energy majors including Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corp., and Exxon Mobil Corp. are forced by environmentally concerned investors to rethink their investment plans in fossil fuels to cut emissions.

"We have to make sure (we)... bring cost of green hydrogen at a dollar per kilo and make sure that we transport and disburse it also at less than a dollar per kilo," Ambani said.

"I think we will be able to do all this plus or minus 20%," he said.

