India’ crude oil, gas production falters

This comes at a time when India has kept the domestic natural gas price unchanged at $1.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the first six months of the current financial year—under the domestic gas price regime, which was introduced in 2014. Also, the ceiling price for gas from difficult fields such as deep water, ultra-deep water and high pressure-high temperature areas for April-September was reduced to $3.62 per mmBtu from the earlier price of $4.06 per mmBtu.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}