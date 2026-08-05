New Delhi: The Union cabinet last week approved the ambitious ₹84,000 crore Samudra Manthan scheme for offshore deepwater hydrocarbon exploration for a period of five years. The initiative aims to revive India's stagnant exploration and production (E&P) sector and reduce import dependence at a time when the world's third-largest oil consumer imports about 90% of its crude oil needs. Mint unpacks the scheme.
Mint Explainer | Why India is betting big on deepwater oil and gas exploration
SummarySamudra Manthan scheme aims to revive India's stagnant exploration and production sector and reduce import dependence at a time when the world's third-largest oil consumer imports about 90% of its crude oil needs.
New Delhi: The Union cabinet last week approved the ambitious ₹84,000 crore Samudra Manthan scheme for offshore deepwater hydrocarbon exploration for a period of five years. The initiative aims to revive India's stagnant exploration and production (E&P) sector and reduce import dependence at a time when the world's third-largest oil consumer imports about 90% of its crude oil needs. Mint unpacks the scheme.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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